NSU celebrates Bangabandhu's 104th Birth Anniversary and National Children's Day

17 March, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 08:31 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

North South University (NSU) organized a day-long celebration to mark the 104th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation, and National Children's Day 2024 today at its campus. The event featured a discussion session, and a drawing competition.

Mofidul Hoque, a researcher, author, and founder trustee of the Bangladesh Liberation War Museum, attended the event as the Chief Guest. Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of NSU, chaired the session. The national flag was hoisted in the morning, and the campus was decorated with colourful lights. Children aged 4 to 15 participated in the drawing competition organized by NSU. 

NSU Treasurer and Vice-Chancellor (Acting) Professor Abdur Rob Khan delivered the opening speech. Following that, Mofidul Hoque discussed the educational period and life philosophy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He said, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's philosophy of life is ideal for all. We have to work to spread this ideal among children."

Professor Atiqul Islam emphasized on bringing up the next generation to implement the spirit of Bangabandhu. He said, "Bangabandhu was a very honest, brave and fearless person. He was respectful of his political elders, but never compromised his ideals. The purpose of this event is that the children can cherish this thought of Bangabandhu."

Mrs. Seema Ahmad, member of NSU Board of Trustees, said, "Bangabandhu's love for the country has inspired me since childhood. As he grew up, his social service activities also increased day by day. His foray into politics is an inspiration to all."

Prizes were distributed among the winners of the drawing competition on the occasion. Deans of all schools, directors, chairpersons of various departments, senior officers, faculty and students of various schools were present on the occasion.

