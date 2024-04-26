The hottest district: No respite for Chuadanga as temp surges to season's highest at 42.7°C

In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once again, the western district of Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature of this year at 42.7 degrees Celsius at 3:00pm Friday (26 April).

As the country boils under a severe heatwave, meteorologists fear that the temperature might surge even further by 30 April.

Last year on 20 April, the district recorded its highest temperature at 42.8°C, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) data.

The continuous blistering heat has proved fatal for at least 30 people in the country, including two people in Chuadanga, in recent times, according to data compiled by The Business Standard from reports published by various media outlets.

Among other districts, Jashore's highest temperature was at 40.8°C and Dhaka's temperature peaked at 38.1°C on the day.

Local businesses suffer in Chuadanga

The heatwave is also forcing people to stay inside, resulting in losses for local businesses in Chuadanga.

"The temperature in Chuadanga has stayed between 40-42°C for the last few days. The district is boiling under heatwaves. People are suffocating due to excessive heat," said Rakibul Hasan, senior observer at the Chuadanga Weather Observatory.

"There is no chance of rain this month. Instead, the temperature in Chuadanga is likely to rise further from 26-30 April. The met office is asking people to go out with caution."

The persisting heatwaves have changed the daily lives of the Chuadanga people, with most residents only coming out of their homes when it's absolutely necessary. Freshwater, saline and syrup are being distributed by various voluntary organisations.

As the day progresses and the temperature rises, the district appears more and more deserted. The lack of customers is causing immense suffering to people who depend on daily income. The hardship is worse for those whose work requires hard labour.

"I get tired so fast in this heat. Sometimes I fall asleep on the rickshaw without realising while waiting for customers," said Halim Mond, a rickshaw puller at Vemrullah Para of Chuadanga.

Despite the adverse weather, Halim says he is forced to work to survive.

"The heat doesn't subside for the poor. We have to get out of our homes to earn.

"In winter, people distribute relief items. But in summer, no one gives any aid. The road is empty and there is no presence of people. How will I earn?" he said.

The situation is similar for summer drink vendors too.

"If there are no people in the market, whom am I supposed to sell drinks to?" said Alim, a sharbat maker at Chuadanga Baro Bazar.

"People travelling from far and wide drink cold sharbat in summer. But this year, I just sit with the sharbat. There is no one to drink it. There is no sale," he added.

Farid, a resident of Chuadanga Gulshan neighbourhood, said, "It has become difficult to leave the house in summer. It was not so hot last year. I have suffered a lot this year.