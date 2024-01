Thousands of people recently took part in a fishing festival in Eola Bill of Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur.

Photo: Md Fakrul Islam

The wetlands across the country dry up during winter making it easier to catch fish.

Photo: Md Fakrul Islam

Photo: Md Fakrul Islam

Villagers celebrate fishing in groups as a festival in different parts of the country at this time of the year.