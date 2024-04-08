Eid rush: Holidaymakers face transport crisis, 7km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 April, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 06:09 pm

Related News

Eid rush: Holidaymakers face transport crisis, 7km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

This surge in commuters also led to a transportation crisis on the highway

TBS Report
08 April, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 06:09 pm
A 7-kilometre tailback has been created along the Chandra intersection on Dhaka-Tangail highway after midday on Monday (8 April). Photo: Mohammad Asaduzzaman Saad
A 7-kilometre tailback has been created along the Chandra intersection on Dhaka-Tangail highway after midday on Monday (8 April). Photo: Mohammad Asaduzzaman Saad

A 7-kilometre tailback stretched along the Chandra intersection on Dhaka-Tangail highway due to a heavy rush of vehicles as holidaymakers embark on their Eid journey.

There are hundreds of thousands of homegoing workers as the majority of factories in the industrial city of Gazipur announced Eid holiday from today (8 April).

This surge in commuters also led to a transportation crisis on the highway.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Our correspondent reported many homegoers resorted to taking risky rides in open pickup vans and trucks to reach their destinations.

There are hundreds of thousands of homegoing workers as the majority of factories in the industrial city of Gazipur announced Eid holiday from today (8 April). Photo: Mohammad Asaduzzaman Saad
There are hundreds of thousands of homegoing workers as the majority of factories in the industrial city of Gazipur announced Eid holiday from today (8 April). Photo: Mohammad Asaduzzaman Saad

The district and highway police officials said they are working to clear traffic.

Naojor Highway Police OC Shahadat Hossain said the passenger influx intensified following the midday closure of factories, resulting in slow-moving vehicles at Chandra. 

The journey today and tomorrow might be somewhat challenging, but law enforcement agencies are diligently working to restore order for smoother Eid commute, he added.

Top News

Eid-ul Fitr / Tailback / Gazipur / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

7h | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

1d | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

1d | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Delicious Reshmi Jilapi

Delicious Reshmi Jilapi

4h | Videos
If Trump win, what will happen to Europe economy?

If Trump win, what will happen to Europe economy?

14m | Videos
DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

21h | Videos
Rise of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Amid US-China Tensions

Rise of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Amid US-China Tensions

7h | Videos