Eid rush: Holidaymakers face transport crisis, 7km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

A 7-kilometre tailback stretched along the Chandra intersection on Dhaka-Tangail highway due to a heavy rush of vehicles as holidaymakers embark on their Eid journey.

There are hundreds of thousands of homegoing workers as the majority of factories in the industrial city of Gazipur announced Eid holiday from today (8 April).

This surge in commuters also led to a transportation crisis on the highway.

Our correspondent reported many homegoers resorted to taking risky rides in open pickup vans and trucks to reach their destinations.

The district and highway police officials said they are working to clear traffic.

Naojor Highway Police OC Shahadat Hossain said the passenger influx intensified following the midday closure of factories, resulting in slow-moving vehicles at Chandra.

The journey today and tomorrow might be somewhat challenging, but law enforcement agencies are diligently working to restore order for smoother Eid commute, he added.