A fire that broke out in the night in a cotton warehouse in Telipara area of Gazipu has been doused.

The blaze originated around 11:40pm, said Abdus Samad, senior station officer of Joydebpur Fire Service Unit.

Samad said Four fire service units brought the flame under control after 50 minutes. The fire was completely doused around 2am.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately, he added.