Dead elephant with tusks removed found near Bhawal National Park in Gazipur

Forest Department officials have recovered the dead body of an elephant from near a highway adjacent to the Bhawal National Park in Gazipur today (23 April).

The elephant had suffered head injuries and its tusks were removed, Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Officer Rubia Islam told The Business Standard.

"This morning, Bhawal National Park officials saw the dead body of an elephant lying on the side of the highway and informed us about it. The matter was immediately reported to the higher officials. Later, the police were also informed," she added.

The dead elephant was found near gate-2 of the national park.

"After arriving on the spot, we found that the dead elephant had wounds on its head and its tusks had been pulled out. A forensic team of the police has left for the spot, while teams of Gazipur Metropolitan Police and Tourist Police are working on the spot," said Rubia.

After the police forensic team collects the necessary information, veterinary surgeons will conduct a post-mortem which is expected to reveal the real cause of the elephant's death, she stated.

"But we are preliminarily assuming that the elephant died elsewhere and its body was later brought here. Legal action will be taken against those responsible after investigation," said the forest official.