2 KNF members killed in Bandarban's Ruma: ISPR

Two armed members of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) were killed during an operation conducted by the Bangladesh Army in the remote Baklai Para area of Bandarban's Ruma today (28 April).

"During the operation, three firearms, ammunition, walkie-talkies, and other equipment were recovered," said a press release signed by Rashedul Alam Khan, assistant director of the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

Earlier this morning, locals discovered two bullet-ridden dead bodies clad in KNF uniforms in the remote Baklai area of Bandarban's Ruma and informed the police.

They also reported hearing intense gunfire in the area from last night until this morning.

On 2 April, an armed group robbed Sonali Bank in Ruma upazila, taking cash and abducting the bank's manager, Nizam Uddin. He was released two days later from a hilly area in Ruma.

On 3 April, the day after the Ruma incident, robberies occurred at Sonali and Krishi Banks in Bandarban's Thanchi upazila.

Law enforcement agencies have indicated that the armed organisation KNF is involved in both incidents.

Since then, a joint force, including the army, BGB, RAB, and police, have been conducting operations in Ruma and Thanchi against the militants. The army is coordinating the joint force's operations.

So far, police have reported arresting 78 individuals, including 22 women, from various areas during this operation.

