Chinese national dies in boiler explosion in Gazipur battery factory

Representational Photo; Collected
Representational Photo; Collected

A boiler explosion at a battery manufacturing factory in Gazipur's Panishail area this morning (17 April) killed a Chinese national. 

He was an engineer at the factory. Six Bangladeshis were injured in the incident as well, said Abu Torab Mohammad Shamsur Rahman, deputy police commissioner (crime-north) of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

He said the explosion occurred at Tong Rui The Industry (also known as China battery factory).

A Chinese citizen and six Bangladeshi workers were injured at the time of the explosion. 

The critically injured Chinese citizen, Pu Xuqi, 52, later died at Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Hospital, where he was taken after the incident. 

The deceased Chinese national was working as an engineer at the factory. One of the six injured Bangladeshis, identified as Amal Ghosh, 32, has been sent to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka for advanced treatment

The remaining five are undergoing treatment at Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib KPJ Memorial Hospital. 

The deputy commissioner also said the factory was closed for the Eid holiday, and attempts were being made to restart it today. The boiler machine was not initially starting, and the explosion occurred when the Chinese national approached the boiler to try to activate it.

