Gazipur to get Tk295cr CJM Court building 

Court

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 08:27 pm

Related News

Gazipur to get Tk295cr CJM Court building 

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 08:27 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A 22-storey Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) Court building will be constructed with the aim of modernising the judiciary in Gazipur at a cost of around Tk295 crore.

Talking to The Business Standard, Ashraf Uddin, executive engineer of Gazipur Public Works Department, said, "There are several abandoned quarter buildings of the Public Works Department in the quarter ground adjacent to the Judge's Court building in Gazipur metropolis.

"The building will be constructed on 1.5 acres of land there. The land of the Public Works Department will be handed over to the Law Division. It will be implemented under the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said the building, with two basements, will cost around Tk295 crore.

The project has been approved in the pre-Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting after getting the law ministry's nod, he added.

He further said the construction work of the project will start after getting the ECNEC nod. It is hoped that the building will be completed within the next three years.

A signboard was erected at the construction site this (20 April) morning.

Top News

Bangladesh / Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) Court / Gazipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

12h | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

1d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Important things to know about Loksabha elections in India

Important things to know about Loksabha elections in India

1h | Videos
Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

2h | Videos
Can Netanyahu avoid ICC arrest?

Can Netanyahu avoid ICC arrest?

2h | Videos
27 sacks of cash collected from Kishoreganj's Pagla Mosque donation boxes

27 sacks of cash collected from Kishoreganj's Pagla Mosque donation boxes

7m | Videos