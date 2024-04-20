Gazipur to get Tk295cr CJM Court building 

A 22-storey Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) Court building will be constructed with the aim of modernising the judiciary in Gazipur at a cost of around Tk295 crore.

Talking to The Business Standard, Ashraf Uddin, executive engineer of Gazipur Public Works Department, said, "There are several abandoned quarter buildings of the Public Works Department in the quarter ground adjacent to the Judge's Court building in Gazipur metropolis.

"The building will be constructed on 1.5 acres of land there. The land of the Public Works Department will be handed over to the Law Division. It will be implemented under the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs."

He said the building, with two basements, will cost around Tk295 crore.

The project has been approved in the pre-Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting after getting the law ministry's nod, he added.

He further said the construction work of the project will start after getting the ECNEC nod. It is hoped that the building will be completed within the next three years.

A signboard was erected at the construction site this (20 April) morning.