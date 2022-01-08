JMI Hospital’s IPO bidding starts Sunday

Stocks

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:00 pm

Related News

JMI Hospital’s IPO bidding starts Sunday

Earlier, the BSEC approved the company to raise Tk75 crore from the capital market

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:00 pm
JMI Hospital’s IPO bidding starts Sunday

Price-bidding to fix the share price of JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to begin at the Dhaka Stock Exchange at 5pm on Sunday.

Based on the book building method, the bidding will continue until 12 January.

Earlier, the modern medical instrument and hospital equipment manufacturer received approval from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to raise Tk75 crore from the capital market. 

It will spend the fund for purchasing machinery, land and for loan repayment.

Institutional investors will determine the cut-off price of its shares, after which the company will issue shares to the general public at a 20% discount on the price.

The cut-off price is the price point where institutional investors absorb all the primary shares allocated for them in an IPO under the book building method.

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd has a trading and distribution business of other medical instruments.

The factory of the company is situated at Gazaria in Munshiganj. More than 500 employees are working in the company.

The company had earlier applied to the BSEC for IPO. But in July 2020, the commission rejected the application as the company failed to comply with the regulatory requirements.

Besides, the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) invested Tk81 crore as a placement share of JMI, which was bought at a premium.

ICB Capital Management and Janata Capital and Investment Limited were the issue managers of the company. 

As of 30 June 2020, the net asset value per share of the company was Tk27.78 without revaluation and Tk29.99 with revaluation. Its paid-up capital is Tk90 crore.

Top News

JMI Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

8h | Wheels
Two male Red-crested Pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

13h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

13h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

6h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

9h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

9h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka