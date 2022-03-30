JMI Hospital posts 6% profit growth in H1

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited posted a 6% profit growth for the July to December period of 2021 compared to the same period a year ago.

The company is set to make its share trading debut at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today (on Thursday) under the 'N' category.

Before its debut, the manufacturer of medical devices published its half-yearly financials on the websites of both the stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Earlier, JMI Hospital had raised Tk75 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) under the book building method.

Institutional investors had fixed Tk25 as the cut-off price for each share of JMI Hospital. But the general investors got the primary shares at Tk20 each - a 20% discount on the cut-off price.

According to its financials, during the current fiscal's July-December period, JMI's profit rose to Tk11.61 crore from Tk10.92 crore, and earnings per share (EPS) to Tk1.29 from Tk1.21 in the previous fiscal's first half.

In the October-December period, its net profit grew to Tk5.98 crore from Tk5.46 crore and EPS to Tk0.66 from Tk0.61 in the previous fiscal's second quarter.

In November last year, the company got the approval of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission to raise capital for machinery, land acquisition and loan repayment.

The subscription of the company's shares began on 27 February, and primary shareholders each got 51 shares against a subscription fee of Tk10,000.