JMI Hospital posts 6% profit growth in H1

Stocks

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 08:42 pm

Related News

JMI Hospital posts 6% profit growth in H1

Before its debut, JMI published its H1 financials on the bourses’ websites on Wednesday

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 08:42 pm
JMI Hospital posts 6% profit growth in H1

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited posted a 6% profit growth for the July to December period of 2021 compared to the same period a year ago.

The company is set to make its share trading debut at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today (on Thursday) under the 'N' category.

Before its debut, the manufacturer of medical devices published its half-yearly financials on the websites of both the stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Earlier, JMI Hospital had raised Tk75 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) under the book building method.

Institutional investors had fixed Tk25 as the cut-off price for each share of JMI Hospital. But the general investors got the primary shares at Tk20 each - a 20% discount on the cut-off price.

According to its financials, during the current fiscal's July-December period, JMI's profit rose to Tk11.61 crore from Tk10.92 crore, and earnings per share (EPS) to Tk1.29 from Tk1.21 in the previous fiscal's first half.

In the October-December period, its net profit grew to Tk5.98 crore from Tk5.46 crore and EPS to Tk0.66 from Tk0.61 in the previous fiscal's second quarter.

In November last year, the company got the approval of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission to raise capital for machinery, land acquisition and loan repayment.

The subscription of the company's shares began on 27 February, and primary shareholders each got 51 shares against a subscription fee of Tk10,000.

Top News

JMI Hospital / Profit growth / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

8h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

10h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

41m | Videos
Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

51m | Videos
How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

56m | Videos
Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

56m | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online