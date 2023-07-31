JMI Hospital Requisite shares soar on investment in specialised hospital

Stocks

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 11:30 am

Related News

JMI Hospital Requisite shares soar on investment in specialised hospital

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 11:30 am
JMI Hospital Requisite shares soar on investment in specialised hospital

Medical devices producer JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited's share at the Dhaka bourse soared by 7.77% on Monday (31 July) as the company decided to invest in the hospital business. 

On the day, its shares were traded at Tk83.20 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange, where its opening price was Tk77.20.

According to the company's filing on the Dhaka bourse, it is going to open a subsidiary company named-- JMI Specialized Hospital Limited.

The paid-up capital of the specialised hospital will be Tk20 crore, where JMI Hospital Requisite will hold 65% of the proposed subsidiary.

JMI Hospital Requisite / JMI Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There does seem to be some support for this among the Nigerien population, if the burning of French flags in the capital, Niamey, is anything to go by. Photo: Bloomberg

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

2h | Panorama
Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

20h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

1d | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

1h | TBS Stories
Randy created the new country himself

Randy created the new country himself

2h | TBS Stories
Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

18h | TBS Today
4 habits that will improve memory

4 habits that will improve memory

18h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon