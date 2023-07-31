JMI Hospital Requisite shares soar on investment in specialised hospital

Medical devices producer JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited's share at the Dhaka bourse soared by 7.77% on Monday (31 July) as the company decided to invest in the hospital business.

On the day, its shares were traded at Tk83.20 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange, where its opening price was Tk77.20.

According to the company's filing on the Dhaka bourse, it is going to open a subsidiary company named-- JMI Specialized Hospital Limited.

The paid-up capital of the specialised hospital will be Tk20 crore, where JMI Hospital Requisite will hold 65% of the proposed subsidiary.