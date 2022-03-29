JMI Hospital to make stock trading debut on 31 March

Stocks

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 09:01 pm

Related News

JMI Hospital to make stock trading debut on 31 March

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 09:01 pm
JMI Hospital to make stock trading debut on 31 March

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited - a medical equipment manufacturer - will make its share trading debut at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on 31 March.

General investors have each received 51 shares through the company's initial public offering (IPO). 

Earlier, through electronic bidding, institutional investors had fixed Tk25 as the cut-off price for each share. But the general investors got the primary shares at Tk20 each - a 20% discount on the cut-off price.

The cut-off price is the price at which institutional investors get all the primary shares set aside for them under the book building method.

On 16 November 2021, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) allowed the company to collect Tk75 crore from investors, primarily for purchasing land and machinery, and for loan repayment.

Earlier, JMI Hospital had applied to the BSEC for IPO. But in July 2020, the commission rejected the application as the company failed to comply with the regulatory requirements.

The BSEC sources said, the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) invested Tk81 crore as a placement share in JMI, which was bought at a premium.

But ICB Capital Management Ltd was also the issue manager of the company, along with Janata Capital and Investment Limited.

According to the law, an issue manager cannot hold shares in its issuer company, the source added.

Now, only Janata Capital and Investment Limited is working as the issue manager of the company.

On 30 June 2020, the net asset value per share of the company was Tk27.78 without revaluation and Tk29.99 after revaluation.

Five years' weighted average earnings per share of the company stood at Tk2.42. Its paid-up capital is Tk90 crore.
 

Economy / Top News

JMI Hospital / JMI Group / Stock

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

9h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

10h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

11h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Smith’s slap flooded internet

Smith’s slap flooded internet

9m | Videos
Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

59m | Videos
Going abroad costs more, earns less

Going abroad costs more, earns less

2h | Videos
Migrant workers to get easy loans, social security

Migrant workers to get easy loans, social security

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online