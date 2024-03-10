Committee formed to investigate technical glitches in DSE website

Stocks

BSS
10 March, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 08:02 pm

Committee formed to investigate technical glitches in DSE website

A 3-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate technical flaws that occurred in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website today (10 March).

DSE Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer (current charge) AGM Satvik Ahmed Shah will lead the three-member probe committee.

The committee has been given three days to submit their findings.

Stock investors suffered for technical glitch that hit the website of the DSE at the beginning of today's trading.

The indices of the DSE were showing "unusual" data due to the operational error.

In a notice, the DSE said not to panic and the problem would be solved today. 

