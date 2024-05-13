Food inflation surges to 10.22% in April, highest in five months

Food inflation soared to 10.22% in April, hurting the poor and low-income people.

Overall inflation slightly decreased to 9.74% in April from 9.87% in March, according to the data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) today,

Non-food inflation, on the other hand, slid to 9.34%, down from 9.64% in March.

Overall, inflation has remained high for over a year, and despite the government's efforts to curb it, there is no sign of decline.