NCC Bank profit drops 78% in Jan-Mar

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 12:15 pm
15 May, 2024, 12:15 pm

Its share price fell by 1.67% to settle at Tk11.80 in the first two hours of the session

The NCC Bank's profit dropped by 78% in the January-March of this year compared to the previous year in the same quarter.

According to the statement of the bank filing on the Dhaka bourse, its consolidated earnings per share was Tk0.15 during the first quarter, which was Tk0.67 a year ago.

Its share price fell by 1.67% to settle at Tk11.80 in the first two hours of the session on Wednesday (15 May).

