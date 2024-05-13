Three companies replaced in CSE-50 Index

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) has replaced three companies in its selective equity index CSE-50.

Bank Asia, Prime Bank And Trust Bank replaced Ifad Autos, RAK Ceramics Bangladesh, and Shahjibazar Power Company in the index, according to a CSE statement.

The half-yearly changes will come into effect on 23 May, said the statement.

The final CSE 50-Index companies are AB Bank, ACI, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills, Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company, Bank Asia, BBS Cables, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Beximco Limited, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Brac Bank, British American Tobacco Bangladesh, City Bank, Delta Life Insurance, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Eastern Bank, Export Import Bank of Bangladesh, First Security Islami Bank, Genex Infosys, GPH Ispat, Grameenphone, IDLC Finance, IFIC Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh, Jamuna Bank, Lafargeholcim Bangladesh, Lankabangla Finance, Mercantile Bank, National Bank, NCC

Bank, Olympic Industries, One Bank, Orion Pharma, Padma Oil Company, Power Grid Company, Prime Bank, Pubali Bank, Robi Axiata, Saif Powertec, Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa, Square Pharmaceuticals, Summit Power, The Acme Laboratories, The Premier Bank, Trust Bank, Unique Hotel and Resorts, United Commercial Bank, United Power Generation and Distribution Company and Uttara Bank.

At the end of last December CSE 50 companies' contribution to the total CSE market capitalization was 57.02%, which was over 61% based on the free float market capitalization that calculates the total value of all the shares readily saleable without prior announcement.

In the second half of 2023 over 70% of the average daily turnover in the CSE was concentrated among the CSE-50 stocks.