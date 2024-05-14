DSEX lost 81 points, turnover drops 31%

Stocks

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 03:28 pm

Related News

DSEX lost 81 points, turnover drops 31%

Only 31 scrips advanced during the session, 343 declined, and 25 remained unchanged

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 03:28 pm
Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)'s benchmark index, DSEX, experienced its highest downfall since the bottom-line circuit breaker limit was adjusted on April 24, losing 81 points on Tuesday.

On the day, the DSEX closed at 5,585 points.

The DSE's turnover value also dropped over 31% to Tk664 crore, from Tk968 crore in the previous session.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Only 31 scrips advanced during the session, 343 declined, and 25 remained unchanged.

At the end of the day, the market capitalisation fell by Tk7,120 crore to Tk7.04 lakh crore.

Top News

DSE / Stock Market / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

6h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Did Putin signal World War III?

Did Putin signal World War III?

2h | Videos
The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

3h | Videos
What is ROBUST AI?

What is ROBUST AI?

4h | Videos
Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

5h | Videos