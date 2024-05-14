DSEX lost 81 points, turnover drops 31%

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)'s benchmark index, DSEX, experienced its highest downfall since the bottom-line circuit breaker limit was adjusted on April 24, losing 81 points on Tuesday.

On the day, the DSEX closed at 5,585 points.

The DSE's turnover value also dropped over 31% to Tk664 crore, from Tk968 crore in the previous session.

Only 31 scrips advanced during the session, 343 declined, and 25 remained unchanged.

At the end of the day, the market capitalisation fell by Tk7,120 crore to Tk7.04 lakh crore.