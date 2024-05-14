No metro rail to run on Fridays, DMTCL clarifies

No metro rail to run on Fridays, DMTCL clarifies

Media reports earlier on the day claimed that the metro rail service would soon be launched on Fridays. Currently, the metro rail operates on six days a week, except Friday.

File photo of metro rail during its trial run. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File photo of metro rail during its trial run. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

There is no plan to operate the Dhaka metro rail on Fridays, authorities clarified today, debunking media reports in this regard.

Media reports earlier on the day claimed that the metro rail service would soon be launched on Fridays. Currently, the train service operates on six days a week, except Friday.

However, talking to The Business Standard today (14 May), the operating company of the metro rail Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) said they had no such plan on the agenda.

"We have no plans to offer metro rail service on Fridays. We haven't had any discussions on this topic yet," DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique said.

He explained that the ongoing construction of the mass rapid transit-6 extension from Motijheel to Kamalapur requires a dedicated day off to ensure proper progress. 

"Once completed, several trial runs will take place along the 1.16km stretch. Therefore, a day off to carry out these works is mandatory," he said.

Metrorail runs six days a week with a weekly holiday every Friday.

MAN Siddique further said, "Even if Friday operations are considered, implementation would take time."

Regarding the interval between trains (headway), MAN Siddique said the increasing passenger traffic has prompted a review. 

Currently, the metro operates with a 12-minute headway during off-peak hours and an 8-minute headway during peak hours. 

The company is reportedly considering reducing the peak hour headway from 8 minutes to 5 minutes.

"We will discuss this matter after 19 May and evaluate the feasibility of increasing train frequency during peak hours," MAN Siddique said

