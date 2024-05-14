DSEX plunges in first hour amid economic uncertainty

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), plummeted during the first hour of the trading session today (14 May), driven by selling pressure due to fears of economic uncertainty caused by high inflation.

The prime index dropped 48 points to settle at 5,618 till 11am, while the blue-chip index DS30 lost 6 points, falling to 2,011.

Among the traded stocks, 71 advanced, 252 declined, and 51 remained unchanged.

The turnover value reached Tk264 crore during the corresponding period.

eGeneration led the turnover chart, followed by Best Holdings and Orion Infusion.