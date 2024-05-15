Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

Illustration: TBS

Have you ever felt awkward for wanting to be recognised for your work? Let me share a true incident that struck a nerve.

"Oh, you will want to go tell the boss about this achievement so he can give you a pat on your head," he said, as he looked me in the eye.

Uncomfortable with the remark, I tried to laugh it off as I walked away from the coworker who had made the same joke a handful of times in the same week. As I made my way back to my seat, I couldn't help but wonder: What's so wrong about wanting to be recognised for the work I do?

The achievement that had made me proud not even a minute ago had now become blurred by doubt and confusion. Was I truly seeking validation and a pat on the back, or was I actually hoping for workplace visibility that I rightfully earned through the countless hours I dedicated to the project?

For those who struggle with identifying the difference, here's what Harvard Business Review describes as workplace visibility – it means that your work is noticed, acknowledged, and valued.

There are two ways of thinking about being visible in the workplace. One is that "I work really hard and my management knows that I do a good job so I don't need any more visibility," says Susan M. Barber, author and podcast host of The Visibility Factor.

The other is that "I work hard and do a good job, but I also recognise that getting in front of my management is important to my success."

Much like Barber, I used to lean more towards the mindset described in the first example. The notion of being visible seemed like nothing more than playing office politics, and frankly, I wasn't interested. For the longest time, I convinced myself that not being seen wasn't a big deal.

After all, I had been promoted in the past without actively seeking attention, so why start now? However, I later learned that once you reach a certain level within the organisation, remaining invisible can hinder your progress. Through my experiences, I have come to understand the significance of visibility in achieving career success despite how it may come off to those who are yet to grasp the idea fully.

The benefits of visibility for you

There are benefits that you will gain by being more visible. First off, being known by others is a major key to your professional growth. This is particularly crucial in larger organisations where senior management may not know all team members.

When it's time for succession planning or considering promotions, if you're not on their radar, you won't even be in the running. Even if someone has a positive or negative opinion of you, it's better than being completely unknown. Hiding in the shadows diminishes your value and limits your potential.

Take a moment to ask yourself why you're not stepping into the spotlight more often. Another important point is that your visibility benefits your team. By being out there and talking about your team's achievements, you're giving others a glimpse into what they're doing. Share their wins and what they're currently working on. This visibility also shines a light on team members who are ready for more responsibility.

Introduce them to influential people, give them opportunities to lead projects, and talk them up in conversations with senior management. Your support is a crucial indicator of their potential to excel within the organisation.

There is no such thing as too much visibility

"Is there such a thing as too much visibility?", you may ask. I have often seen people say: "I don't want to be seen as someone who brags or who takes up all the space in the room. I'm concerned that being loud might lead others to view me in that way, and I want to avoid that impression."

If you're striving to increase your visibility, remember that you can do so in a manner that reflects your unique style. Trust yourself to start taking intentional, consistent actions that push you out of your comfort zone a bit, suggests Barber.

And if there's one thing I want you to remember, it's this: never shy away from taking up space. You, just like everyone else, deserve recognition for the hard work and effort you put into your craft. Don't hesitate to claim what's rightfully yours.