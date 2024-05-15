Draft of Export Policy 2024-2027 approved eyeing $110b export target in FY27  

Bangladesh

BSS
15 May, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 05:48 pm

Draft of Export Policy 2024-2027 approved eyeing $110b export target in FY27  

BSS
15 May, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 05:48 pm
An aerial view of Chattogram Port. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
An aerial view of Chattogram Port. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) today (15 May) approved the draft of the Export Policy 2024-2027 eyeing a $110 billion export target in FY27.

The approval came during the 8th meeting of the CCEA this year held at the Cabinet Division conference room at the Secretariat with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in the chair.

Ali presided over the meeting virtually as he is infected with Covid-19, according to the Cabinet Division.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan said the meeting approved two proposals.

He said following a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce, the meeting approved the Export Policy 2024-2027 since the previous Export Policy expired in 2023.

He also said the fresh export policy was framed considering the LDC graduation-related challenges, putting priorities on sectors and products considering their potentials and increasing efforts to brand Bangladesh abroad.

The secretary said the more important features of the new policy, include facing challenges of LDC graduation, the impacts of Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war, long-term strategic vision, 4th industrial revolution, providing support to the micro, small and medium entrepreneurs, setting export target at $110 billon in the last year of Export Policy in 2027, taking steps to increase the participation of the women entrepreneurs in the export-oriented sectors, adoption of environment-friendly and circular economy, taking specific policy for the small and women entrepreneurs to boost their exports, including vegetables and handicrafts as potential priority exportable items, including sipping, dyeing, printing, finishing, manufacturing as special development sector, including pharmaceuticals, medical equipments as potential items in the policy alongside handicrafts, finding alternate ways of providing stimulus to the exporters following rules and regulations of the WTO, updating the list of export prohibited products and the export list of conditional products.

Mahmudul said the day's CCEA meeting also approved a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce for extending the timeframe of procuring essential items by the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh by import or locally by one year till 30 June 2025 as the timeframe is due to expire on 26 May.

He informed that some one crore low-income group families are enjoying the facilities of procuring essential items at subsidised rates from the TCB and the day's meeting approved a proposal for allowing TCB to procure such essential items by another year for state requirement.

