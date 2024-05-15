Dhaka index loses 65 points in first half hour

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 12:16 pm

During the session till 10:30 am, the DSEX dropped by 1.17% to settle at 5,520

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 12:16 pm
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange plunged by 65 points in the first half hour on Wednesday (15 May) as investor confidence subdued due to fear of economic uncertainty.

During the session till 10:30 am, the DSEX dropped by 1.17% to settle at 5,520.

The blue-chip index DS30 fell by 20 points to close at 1,971.

At that time, 30 scrips advanced, 302 declined and 31 remained unchanged.

The turnover value at the Dhaka bourse stood at Tk113 crore.

 

