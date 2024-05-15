An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

For those aiming for Canada, the University of British Columbia (UBC) stands out as a top preference. In the Times Higher Education University Ranking 2024, UBC ranked 41st globally and second in Canada.

For Bangladeshi students from middle income backgrounds, being able to afford the full tuition and living expenses of UBC is a daunting prospect. Which is why, the prestigious Karen McKellin International Leader of Tomorrow (KM-ILOT) Award, under UBC's International Scholars Program, is one of the most sought after programs not just for Bangladeshis, but students from developing countries around the world. The ILOT is applicable for all undergraduate degree programs that UBC offers and covers the full cost of the student's program, as well as his/her living costs.

Be that as it may, prospective students often struggle to find answers to queries that pop up in their mind regarding the scholarship. Even Google may fail to answer them precisely. An effective approach is to seek guidance from those who have undergone the process. The Business Standard talked to Talha Zubair and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim, two individuals who have received the KM-ILOT Award this year and are set to attend UBC this fall.

You might find it difficult to have a rich research profile at this young age. In that case you have to cover it up with excellent academic records, English proficiency test scores and impressive extracurricular activities. But published research works can be a game changer - Talha Zubair

What is the KM-ILOT award?

As the name suggests, the ILOT scholarship looks for young individuals who have the inner potential to become the next global leaders. Thus it honours international undergraduate students who demonstrate both academic excellence and leadership skills.

"For ILOT, people think you need a heavy profile. Actually you can have a low profile with good academic grades and impactful community services," said Mahim.

"The ultimate key to acceptance is demonstrating how the university fits you and how you fit the university," added Talha.

Thus you must demonstrate a level of financial need that would otherwise prevent you from pursuing a UBC degree. Note that UBC automatically considers all international students for the merit-based Outstanding International Student (OIS) Award and the International Major Entrance Scholarship (IMES), totalling a maximum value of $35,000 per year.

If this amount does not cover your needs for tuition and basic living expenses, you are eligible to apply for the International Scholars Program. If a student is nominated for it, they will not be considered for the merit-based awards, i.e. the OIS and the IMES.

Four prestigious awards are available under UBC's International Scholars Program. Apart from ILOT, the other three scholarships are Donald A. Wehrung International Student Award, International Impact Award and Vantage One Excellence Award.

However, you won't be able to select which award you wish to receive when you submit your application. When a student is nominated for the International Scholars Program, the admission committee determines which award(s) they are eligible for based on the information provided in their application.

Application process

First thing first. To apply for UBC's International Scholars Program, you must be nominated by your school. Secondly, you have to submit an academic reference. Your nominator should be your school counsellor or equivalent, and your academic referee should be someone who is familiar with you and your work – for example, the teacher for your chosen area of study.

However, a single high school, college, or university may only nominate up to two candidates for UBC Vancouver and one candidate for UBC Okanagan.

Talha Zubair passed his higher secondary level from Notre Dame College while Mushfiquzzaman Mahim passed from Dhaka Residential Model College. Both of them were nominated by their respective college teachers who acted as their counsellors.

For the University of British Columbia and ILOT, you have to submit separate applications. First, you have to apply for ILOT, then you have to apply for UBC.

For UBC applications, they want a description of your work in the common application system. You have only 150 characters to showcase your work against each prompt. For ILOT, there are some specific essays which are different from UBC applications.

You have to submit an application for ILOT before 15 November. There are three short essays to write for the given prompts. By 1 December, you have to apply to UBC. For UBC, an English proficiency test is a must.

"When I applied, I did not sit for IELTS as the results came out in January and I had to submit both the applications by 1 December," said Mahim.

"You have to submit all documents before the UBC deadline, which is 15 February. So, when I got the IELTS result, which was 8.5, in January, I sent it to them. Those who participate in international competitions or can convince them that his/her English proficiency is good, can receive a waiver of the English proficiency tests, given that there is an extra recommendation letter from an English teacher," he added.

Research at an early age as an X factor

"You might find it difficult to have a rich research profile at this young age. In that case you have to cover it up with excellent academic records, English proficiency test scores and impressive extracurricular activities. But published research works can be a game changer," said Talha.

Talha's application portrayed a blend of his traction in sustainability advocacy and biological science research. He has three research articles published in peer-reviewed journals.

On the other hand, Mahim's research accomplishments include two published papers and one in-progress paper.

"When I was in class 10, I had a mentor who said that focusing on research can give you a better chance in US universities," he recalled. So he started scratching the surface, learned the basics of research, how it works, and what the procedures are.

"In class 11, I applied to an online research camp where we worked on machine learning and artificial intelligence in the field of retinal disease," said Mahim. And then he worked with BioIcon Academy for Training and Research, an independent research academy in Bangladesh, for his next two research projects.

"One can start research work in college if he/she has enough interest or aims for top universities," said Mahim.

Community service to demonstrate leadership quality

UBC believes that their International Scholars have the potential to make a difference in the world. It aims to prepare and promote leaders of the future who can work for their respective communities. Thus alongside academic excellence, leadership quality also works as a determining factor for securing this scholarship.

The leadership skill is estimated by an applicant's involvement in various school and community service projects and initiatives. You don't need to do anything big but genuine intent and some progress must be there.

Both Talha and Mahim have community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects.

Talha has his own startup named Bacto Crop, which is the first microbial agritech startup of Bangladesh. They are currently focused on developing a pioneering fungi-based microbial solution to address and tackle the salinity problems of plants in coastal areas of Bangladesh.

He has also worked for the Bangladesh team taking part in International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) competition.

A notable initiative of Mahim is AgriSense BD, a smart soil solutions app implementing cost-effective real-time soil reports via satellite technology to address pH. It utilises soil moisture and flow sensors to provide data-driven insights for automated irrigation, reducing water wastage by up to 80% in crop fields.

Genuine recommendation is crucial

UBC looks for authentic recommendations. They don't ask for certificates or documents of your work and achievements, but they read the essays and recommendations with a keen eye and can spot if you're lying.

Mahim wanted to apply as 'a genuine applicant,' so he asked his teacher to portray his genuine interest in studying there. Since he had enough extracurricular activities and academic grades, that was enough for him.

For UBC, Mahim paid Tk18,500 taka ($168.25CDN) as the application fee. For ILOT, there are no separate fees involved. ILOT covers everything from airfare, boarding, housing, personal cost, research grant and all.