Adidas inaugurates its flagship store in Dhaka's Gulshan, marking its entry into Bangladesh

Following a highly anticipated arrival, the doors to the new Adidas flagship store in Dhaka's Gulshan have officially opened.

This landmark occasion marks the brand's significant entry into the Bangladeshi market, facilitated by the esteemed DBL Group.

The store represents a dedicated space for discerning athletes and enthusiasts seeking to elevate their active lifestyles and everyday wardrobes.

The grand opening of the new Adidas flagship store was scheduled for 11 May.

This occasion was graced by distinguished guests, including the board of directors and other officials from DBL Group.

Photo: Courtesy

With a retail footprint of 4,000 Sqft, the flagship store offers a carefully curated selection of timeless Adidas originals apparel. This section caters to individuals who desire a harmonious blend of comfort and sophisticated style. From iconic streetwear classics to trend-setting pieces, patrons can discover the ideal ensemble to express their individuality in any setting.

As a globally recognised leader in the sporting goods industry, Adidas boasts a rich history of groundbreaking innovation. This unwavering commitment extends to the new flagship store, offering a testament to the brand's dedication to empowering style-enthusiasts of all levels.

Patrons can now experience this legacy firsthand, entering a space where unparalleled passion seamlessly intersects with peak performance.

The adidas flagship store in Gulshan is no longer a future vision, but a vibrant reality to help you achieve your goals in style, whether you're a seasoned athlete or a fitness newcomer.