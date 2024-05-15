Want to rebuild trust between our people: Donald Lu

The United States wants to rebuild the trust between the people of the US and Bangladesh, said visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu today (15 May).

"Last year, there were a lot of tensions between Bangladesh and the US. The US feels and works very hard to promote free, fair and non-violent elections here and it caused some tensions. This is common in our relationship," he told a press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The United States stands with Bangladesh in building a prosperous, secure, and democratic future. Our discussion with the Foreign Minister today reaffirmed our shared commitment to cultivating economic growth, bolstering the workforce, improving security cooperation, addressing… pic.twitter.com/4hoYFlhAQw— U.S. Embassy Dhaka (@usembassydhaka) May 15, 2024

"We want to look forward and not back. We want to find ways to strengthen our relations. So today I spoke to the foreign minister about working on our hard issues. We have a lot of hard issues. Such as the RAB sanctions, labour reforms, human rights, and business climate reforms. In order to work on hard issues, we want to build up cooperation on positive issues."

He also said they discussed new investment, the possibility of more Bangladeshi students studying in the US and how to work together in clean energy.

"Lastly, we discussed our works together to fight corruption, promote transparency of government and accountability of officials, and help Bangladesh broaden its tax base so that all Bangladeshis can pay their fair share," Lu added.

Lu arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday (14 May) to "strengthen bilateral cooperation" and to demonstrate US support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

He is visiting Bangladesh to talk about deepening Bangladesh-US cooperation, including deepening the economic ties in ways that the two countries can collaborate further to address climate issues, said Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State Vedant Patel.

Lu is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Washington early Thursday.