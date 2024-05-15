Want to rebuild trust between our people: Donald Lu

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 05:45 pm

Related News

Want to rebuild trust between our people: Donald Lu

“Last year, there were a lot of tensions between Bangladesh and the US. The US feels and works very hard to promote free, fair and non-violent elections here and it caused some tensions. This is common in our relationship,” he told a press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Photo: X/@usembassydhaka
Photo: X/@usembassydhaka

The United States wants to rebuild the trust between the people of the US and Bangladesh, said visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu today (15 May).

"Last year, there were a lot of tensions between Bangladesh and the US. The US feels and works very hard to promote free, fair and non-violent elections here and it caused some tensions. This is common in our relationship," he told a press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We want to look forward and not back. We want to find ways to strengthen our relations. So today I spoke to the foreign minister about working on our hard issues. We have a lot of hard issues. Such as the RAB sanctions, labour reforms, human rights, and business climate reforms. In order to work on hard issues, we want to build up cooperation on positive issues."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also said they discussed new investment, the possibility of more Bangladeshi students studying in the US and how to work together in clean energy.

"Lastly, we discussed our works together to fight corruption, promote transparency of government and accountability of officials, and help Bangladesh broaden its tax base so that all Bangladeshis can pay their fair share," Lu added.

Lu arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday (14 May) to "strengthen bilateral cooperation" and to demonstrate US support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

He is visiting Bangladesh to talk about deepening Bangladesh-US cooperation, including deepening the economic ties in ways that the two countries can collaborate further to address climate issues, said Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State Vedant Patel.

Lu is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Washington early Thursday.

Top News

Donald Lu / US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

4h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

4h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

7h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

1h | Videos
90 indigenous tree species are protected from extinction

90 indigenous tree species are protected from extinction

2h | Videos
Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

3h | Videos
Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

5h | Videos