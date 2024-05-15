What happened to EAFC 24: Frustrations and disappointments

As the EAFC season draws to a close, a wave of frustration sweeps through the gaming community – its not sadness over a conclusion, rather a sense of frustrations stemming from deep-rooted flaws which have marred the experience of a once-beloved title.

These frustrations have been amplified by prominent FIFA content creators like Inception, Auzio, Boraslegend and Nick RTFM.

At the heart of the discontent lies the game's flawed mechanics and gameplay.

Inception argues that EAFC base mechanics are outright bad, from dribbling and player movement to the meta-driven tactics required.

Auzio and Nick echo this sentiment, citing unresponsive player movements, poor attacking AI, and frequent disconnections and lag spikes.

Server instability problems during events like the Bundesliga TOTS and League 1 TOTS weekends have heightened frustration among players.

These glitches, leading to multiple disconnections and losses, not only disrupt enjoyment but also affect rewards in competitive modes.

Additionally, during the League 1 TOTS weekend, players who completed their matches on Friday were guaranteed either Mbappe or Dembele.

Both creators have also voiced concerns over EA's mishandling of player rewards and pack weight distribution. The debacles surrounding the Team of the Season (TOTS) player picks, where top-tier cards were initially granted at an alarming rate only to be swiftly revoked, left many feeling cheated.

A collage of FIFA content creators Boraslegend, Auzio, Inception and Nick RTFM. Photo: Collected

Auzio parallels this scenario with the earlier Team of the Year Lionel Messi player pick fiasco, highlighting EA's pattern of rectifying errors by depriving players of equal chances to acquire highly sought-after cards.

Moreover, the steady decline in pack weight and reward quality since the Premier League TOTS release has been a heated topic. While the initial TOTS offerings provided reasonable chances of obtaining top-tier cards, subsequent releases have dramatically dropped pack luck.

Another major gripe is the lack of meaningful progression and grind-rewarding systems in EAFC.

Inception contrasts it with other competitive games that provide meaningful unlocks and progression for investing time, lamenting how, in FIFA, the best rewards are always gated behind sheer luck rather than skill or dedication.

Both creators also highlight EA's apparent negligence as a developer, citing instances where bugs, glitches, and gameplay issues often go unresolved for years, suggesting a lack of genuine commitment to improving the game's fundamentals.

Auzio's criticism extends to EA's questionable monetisation practices, such as transforming previously free or coin-based Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) into expensive store packs. The exorbitant pricing of certain packs has left many questioning the value proposition and the overall direction EA is taking.

In shedding light on the game's current state, Rihan M Rahman, a prominent figure in the Bangladeshi gaming community and former professional FIFA player turned manager of the MercenarieZ FIFA Division, shared his perspective.

"My personal enjoyment of the game has significantly dropped this year, leaving me with a sense of disappointment. The game's quality has notably declined, leading many former pro players, including myself, to lose interest in playing for our own satisfaction. The concept of the 'pay to win' model has become overwhelmingly dominant.

As a result of this frustration and disillusionment, I've shifted my focus away from playing for personal fulfilment. Instead, I engage in the game on behalf of others who are unable to invest the time themselves."

He also said the lack of proper attention to users meant many who relied on the game for income are now turning away.

"It's become more of a side hustle for me, alongside my full-time job. Many of us have opted to step back because the gameplay consistently falls short of expectations, and the rewards for players have noticeably diminished. Those who persist in playing do so out of a deep love for football and the dream of assembling their dream teams."

Rihan also expressed concerns about the game's accessibility,

"Since the game became free on PlayStation Plus, it has become unplayable where disconnection happens randomly in rivals, and FUT champions match because the server can't handle the pressure of new players coming in."