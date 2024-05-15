Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

The expulsion of Palestinians from their homes began on May 15, 1948. The day is known in the pages of history as Nakba. Every year the people of Palestine commemorate the day. But now Palestine is going through a worse situation than that day 75 years ago. More than 35 thousand people have died in the aggression of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip. Most of them are women and children. According to UNRWA, the Palestinian refugee agency of the United Nations, more than 1.9 million of Gaza's 2.3 million people are displaced. According to Muwasit, the service at least had enough food, drink and relief for the refugees. Not even this time.