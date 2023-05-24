WAVE Foundation and Guardian Life sign agreement for group insurance benefits

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

An Agreement has been signed between Guardian Life Insurance Limited and WAVE Foundation for group insurance benefits, said a press release. 

Under this agreement, all the micro borrowers of WAVE Foundation will enjoy life coverage benefits within the sphere of Guardian Life's protection.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, chief executive officer, Guardian Life, and Mohsin Ali, executive director, WAVE Foundation have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

Amirul Islam, Director, Finance & Accounts, Wave Foundation, Abdul Halim, SVP, Head of Microinsurance Department from Guardian Life and other senior officials from respective companies were also present in the ceremony.

