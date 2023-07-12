Guardian Life Insurance signs agreement with Community Bank

Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Community Bank Bangladesh Limited have signed a Group insurance agreement.

Under this agreement, all the employees and their dependents of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited will enjoy Group Insurance benefits within the sphere of Guardian Life's protection, reads a press release.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, CEO of Guardian Life and Masihul Chowdhury, CEO and MD of Community Bank signed this agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Mahmudur Rahman Khan, SEVP and head of Retail Business; Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud, EVP and head of Bancassurance; Md Saud Imran, chief operating officer; Mahmud Afsar, EVP & head of Corporate Business from Guardian Life and SM Mainul Kabir, deputy managing director; Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, chief information officer from Community Bank were also present in the signing ceremony.