Guardian Life Insurance, CloudWell Digital Services sign strategic partnership agreement

Guardian Life Insurance Limited, a company that has been at the forefront of digitising insurance industry in Bangladesh, has recently formed a partnership with CloudWell Digital Services Limited (PayWell), a company that operates using an organised retail strategy and aims to offer convenient payment options & additional value added services.

Through this collaboration, customers will be able to access Guardian Life's insurance policies through PayWell's digital and B2B distribution channels. It will make the process of purchasing insurance more convenient and accessible than ever before, reads a press release.

This partnership will be serving innovative and affordable digital insurance products in response to the country's growing demand for micro health insurance.

At the event, both companies were represented by their respective higher officials - Fasihul Mostofa, Head of the Digital Channel & ADC Department of Guardian Life, and Mohammad Kudratullah, Chief Operating Officer of PayWell.