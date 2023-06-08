Guardian Projonmo - an innovative child protection plan by Guardian Life

08 June, 2023, 06:30 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

With the aim "Insurance for All", Guardian Life has been working on proliferating the true benefits of life insurance in Bangladesh.

With the belief "Customer First", they are always keen about leading the market with product and process innovations.

In line with their philosophy, Guardian Life for the first time in Bangladesh has brought in a completely different child protection plan, namely "Guardian Projonmo", reads a press release.

The official inauguration programme took place recently at Guardian Life's Head Office in Police Plaza Concord.

The event was presided over by Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, chief executive officer, Mahmudur Rahman Khan, SEVP & head of Retail Business along with other senior management members.

The advent of a newborn brightens the world of the parents with unbound joy & happiness. From the very day, the child comes into the world, parents want to leave no stone unturned to ensure a secure and beautiful future for their beloved child. They even don't mind forgoing their own dreams due to numerous challenges, but would never allow any barriers in the way of their children's dreams.

"Guardian Projonmo" is an innovative plan that has been thoughtfully developed in such a way so that it not only protects the child's future in case of the parent's unfortunate demise but also pays out attractive maturity benefits so that the parents can materialise various dreams for their children while they are alive. It is a complete child protection plan that ensures future security for the next generation and complete financial independence for parents.

"Guardian Projonmo" will payout more than 1.5 times the guaranteed coverage amount during regular policy maturity, policyholders can also avail the option to receive money in stages instead of single terminal payment and nominee will receive more than double the coverage amount in case of sudden death of the policyholder, adds the release.

"Guardian Projonmo" offers three different options to customers as per preference, namely Aspire, Academia and Start-up. The policyholder can nominate one or more of his/her children under the plan and the maximum age limit of the child can be 25 years.

