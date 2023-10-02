ULAB MSJ organises freshers’ orientation and apprenticeship aay for fall 2023

02 October, 2023, 07:00 pm
Arranged at auditorium of the ULAB Research Building, the events were aimed at welcoming the newcomers by briefing them about the academics, study-guidelines and different apprenticeship programs of MSJ

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Media Studies and Journalism Department (MSJ) at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), organized freshers' orientation and apprenticeship day program for fall 2023 semester on 30 September, reads an ULAB press release.

Arranged at auditorium of the ULAB Research Building, the events were aimed at welcoming the newcomers by briefing them about the academics, study-guidelines and different apprenticeship programs of MSJ.

Dr. Jude William Genilo, the Pro Vice Chancellor of ULAB and the Head of the Media Studies and Journalism Department, delivered the welcome speech for the freshers. He said: "Apart from the textbooks, these subjects or practical learning activities help you to differentiate from others". He added that the students in this department have a number of options to study media studies, digital journalism, public relations and film production with liberal arts philosophy.   

A film compilation of the department's apprenticeship and outreach programs was shown to educate on the practical usefulness of these activities. The event also included an award-giving ceremony for some current apprentices from different programs as a recognition for their hard work and dedication. 

