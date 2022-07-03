Touhidul Alam moderates "International IFN on Air Roadsow-2022"

Standard Bank's Additional Managing Director Md Touhidul Alam Khan moderated the event of International IFN on Air Roadsow-2022 held on Thursday (30 June) organised by REDmoney Group.

The theme of the Roadshow was "Building Momentum: Islamic Finance in Bangladesh".

Commissioner of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Dr Mizanur Rahman presented the keynote paper in the event.

Asif Rahman, Director, Saadiq, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, Hasan Mohammad Nayeem Rahman, Country Manager-Bangladesh of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, Professor Dr M Kabir Hassan, Professor of Finance, Department of Economics and Finance, University of New Orleans, Dr Md Golzare Nabi, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank, Dr Natalie Schoon, Chief Executive Officer, REDmoney Consulting, Shirley Zeng, Analyst, Moody's Investors Service Singapore and Dr Scott Levy, Chief Executive Officer, Bedford Row Capital were the panelists in the Roadshow.

The opening speech of the Road-Show was delivered by Andrew Tibbutt, Managing Director of REDmoney Group.