Standard Bank signs agreement with Hellopaisa

With a view to expand the range of remittance services, Standard Bank PLC has signed an agreement with the South Africa based remittance company Hellopaisa.

Under this agreement, expatriate Bangladeshis will be able to send money directly to their beneficiaries' accounts with Standard Bank and any bank's accounts in Bangladesh through Hellopaisa, reads a press release.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director & CEO of the bank, and Moosa Manjra, CEO of Hellopaisa, officially inaugurated the service in a ceremony held at SBL Head Office in Dhaka on Sunday (18 February).