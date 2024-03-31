Standard Bank holds its 389th board meeting 

Photo: Courtesy

389th Board Meeting of Shari`ah based bank, Standard Bank PLC. was held on 31 March 2024 at the bank's Head Office, Dhaka.

The honorable Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting.

It was attended by Vice Chairman Mohammad Manjur Alam, Directors Messrs Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, S.A.M. Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md. Zahedul Hoque, Ferdous Ali Khan, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, A K M Abdul Alim, Md. Abul Hossain and Independent Directors Najmul Huq Chaudhury, Golam Hafiz Ahmed and A.K.M. Delwer Hussain FCMA. Md. Mohon Miah, Managing Director & CEO (Current Charge); Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, Company Secretary (Acting) also attended the meeting.