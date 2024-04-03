Zahedul Hoque elected chairman of Standard Bank's Executive Committee

Md Zahedul Hoque has been elected as the chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Standard Bank PLC in its 389th board meeting held on 31 March.

A promising and well established businessman Zahedul was born in a renowned Muslim family of West Shakpura, Boalkhali, Chattogram, reads a press release.

He completed his SSC in 1985 from Chattogram Collegiate High School and HSC in 1987 from Chattogram Govt. Commerce College. He did his Bachelors of Business Administration in 1992 from Northeast Lousiana University, USA.

A renowned businessman Zahedul is the former Director of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce & Industries, former Member of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturing & Export Association (BGMEA) and Vice Chairman of Khatungonj Trade & Commerce and Khatungonj Trade & Finance Industries, Chattogram.

He is the Proprietor of M/S Zahed Brothers and Director of M/S Noor Oil & Food Products Ltd. and M/S Arafat Ltd.

Philanthropist Zahedul is actively associated with several educational and socio-cultural organizations. He is the founding member of the Governing Body of Boalkhali Hazi Mohammed Nurul Hoque Degree College of Shakpura, Chattogram, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Chattogram Rising Star Club, life Member of Army Golf Club, Dhaka, Chattogram Mother & Child Hospital and Chattogram Heart Foundation; Permanent Member of Chattogram Boat Club, Chattogram Club Ltd., Chattogram Collegiate Club and Chattogram Seniors' Club Limited.

He is the founder of Amenia Forkaniya Nuria Madrasha & Orphanage and Councilor of Chattogram Zilla Kria Sangstha.