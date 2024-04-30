Shari'ah based Standard Bank holds its 390th board meeting

30 April, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 08:44 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

390th Board Meeting of Shari`ah based bank, Standard Bank PLC. was held on 30 April at the bank's Head Office, Dhaka.

The honourable Chairman of the Board of Directors Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The meeting attended by Vice Chairman Md Manjur Alam, Directors Messrs Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Ferdous Ali Khan, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, A K M Abdul Alim, Md Abul Hossain and Independent Directors Najmul Huq Chaudhury, Golam Hafiz Ahmed and AKM Delwer Hussain FCMA. Md Mohon Miah, Managing Director and CEO (Current Charge); Md Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and COO and Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, Company Secretary (acting).

