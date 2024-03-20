Shari'ah-based Standard Bank signs participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Shari'ah-based Standard Bank and Bangladesh Bank have signed a participation agreement concerning a credit guarantee facility for unsecured Investment to women entrepreneurs.

The signing ceremony took place at the head office of Bangladesh Bank in Dhaka, graced by the presence of Nurun Naher, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release.

Representing their respective organisations, Mohammad Mohon Miah, managing director & CEO (Current Charge) of Standard Bank, and Nahid Rahman, director of the Credit Guarantee Department at Bangladesh Bank, formally signed the agreement.

Mohammad Zakir Hossain, vice President & head of SME at Standard Bank, along with senior officials from Bangladesh Bank, were also present during the ceremony.