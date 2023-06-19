Textile carnival held at ISU

Textile carnival held at ISU

19 June, 2023, 03:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Textile Club of the Department of Textile Engineering at the International Standard University (ISU) organized the 'ISU Tex Carnival - 2023'.

The carnival took place on 18 June (Sunday) on the ISU campus at Mohakhali, reads a press release.

The carnival featured poster presentations and quiz competitions with the participation of students from 20 different universities.

The event was chaired by ISU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan. Dr Shah Alimuzzaman, the Vice-Chancellor of BUTEX, Professor Md. Abdul Khaleq, Ex-principal, CTET, and Professor MA Kashem former Vice-Chancellor of BUTEX were present as special guests.

HTM Quader Newaz, Treasurer (In-Charge), Md. Lutfor Rahman, Registrar, and Engineer Abdul Based Miah, Chairman of the Textile Engineering Department were present there as guests. The event was also attended by invited guests and participants from different universities.

The Vice Chancellor of ISU stated, "Textile engineering has a glorious history from the era of the industrial revolution to the present. But the people of our country have less idea and interest in textile engineering. ISU's Textile Carnival will play an important role in spreading this idea among people."

From birth to death, according to speakers, the importance of textiles cannot be denied. To promote and advance textile engineering, efforts must be taken. The university will benefit from activities like the Textile Carnival, and they will also build a connection between ISU and other universities.

During the closing ceremony, awards were distributed among the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize winners of the competitions. Standard Insurance Limited sponsored this event, while World Famous Water Purifier Torayvino was the gift partner. Since its inception in 2019, the ISU Textile Club has been organizing various events to enhance the skills of the students alongside their academic success.

