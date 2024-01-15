ISU Publishes the Second Volume of the Journal of Business and Development Studies

The Centre for Research, Development, and Publications (CRDP) of International Standard University (ISU) organised the launching ceremony of the 2nd volume of issue 1 of the journal titled "ISU Journal of Business and Development Studies" on 15 January, 2024 (Monday) at its campus premises.

The Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan was present as the chief guest.

The Vice Chancellor and Editor in Chief of the Journal said, "Prestige and image of a university depend largely on the publication of quality research journals which could have both academic and socioeconomic impacts.

He emphasised that ISU has been working on cutting-edge research with utmost importance and also added that teachers should read and write more to improve their associated knowledge and skills- vital for identifying real life research problems and creating something new by highlighting those through scholarly research, which will consequently contribute to help develop and change the society significantly.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, Associate Professor and Director of the Research Centre (CRDP) pointed out that Digital Object Identifier (DOI) will be achieved for the journal of Business and Development Studies within the next couple of months.

Additionally, the Journal will be indexing in the prestigious 'Scopus' site which will allow the journal to enhance its accessibility among the faculty members and researchers in a number of top ranked Universities across the world.

The Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies Professor Dr Md Ekramul Hoque was present as a special guest.

Snigdhya Hussain, Sr Lecturer of the Dept. of English, anchored the ceremony.

Professor Mohammad Ali, Professor Dr Mohammad Ekramol Islam, Professor Engineer Abdul Based Miah, Faculty Members, authors, administrative officers and concerned persons of the journal also attended the programme.