From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

Nafirul Haq
07 May, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 10:49 am

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

With live music, fashion shows, and entertainment, the event had an atmosphere of celebration and anticipation for the future of automotive excellence. Four models of the Mercedes EQ series were unveiled during the event

Nafirul Haq
07 May, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 10:49 am
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, Mercedes owners and enthusiasts gathered in International Convention Center Bangladesh for one of the biggest Mercedes Benz events ever hosted in the country. 

This was an official event hosted by Mercedes-Benz Bangladesh and was called 'The Benz Experience'. The gates of ICCB opened at 12pm unveiling a red carpet, showcasing iconic Mercedes models from the past on either side. Notable Mercedes models at the red carpet include the W126 Mercedes S Class 300 SE, Mercedes W114 and Mercedes-Benz S Class W140. Walking along the carpet towards the main venue, with all these classics together on either side, was unarguably the highlight of the event for me.

The gates of ICCB opened at 12pm unveiling a red carpet, showcasing iconic Mercedes models from the past on either side. Photo: Nafirul Haq
The gates of ICCB opened at 12pm unveiling a red carpet, showcasing iconic Mercedes models from the past on either side. Photo: Nafirul Haq

It wasn't the entrance that only featured iconic Mercedes models. The convention hall had a much bigger surprise inside. Here, the lineup consisted of the classics on one side and the modern exotics of the present on the other. Some of the notable modern exotic Mercedes showcased at the event include a newly imported C63 S, Mercedes AMG GT53 to name a few. 

Entering the venue, I was right on time for the welcome speech. After which, the event followed on with a concert that was pre-announced prior to the event. Renowned bands and artists like Team Pritom, Nemesis, and Warfaze gave registered audiences and invited guests a fantastic show that lasted for about a few hours. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Renowned bands and artists like Team Pritom, Nemesis, and Warfaze gave the audiences a fantastic show. Photo: Arfin Kazi
Renowned bands and artists like Team Pritom, Nemesis, and Warfaze gave the audiences a fantastic show. Photo: Arfin Kazi

As the sun set over the horizon, the concert concluded and the invited guests were requested to move to Hall-2 for the main event of the day. As exotic Mercedes were the theme of the event so far, this hall was no different. Parked in front of the entrance was another newly imported Mercedes SL43 AMG. 

This event also had a show ready for the guests. The lineup this time included performances by Zohad from the musical band Nemesis and artist Xefer. Following the concert, there was a fashion show, a ramp walk, and a laser show for the guests.

Parked in front of Hall-2 was another newly imported Mercedes SL43 AMG. Photo: Nafirul Haq
Parked in front of Hall-2 was another newly imported Mercedes SL43 AMG. Photo: Nafirul Haq

However, let's get to the elephant in the room. The second event, yet another official program from Mercedes-Benz Bangladesh, was hosted to unveil the Mercedes EQ Series. The EQ series is a range of electric vehicles from Mercedes which will now be officially offered by Rancon Motors Limited, the official distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Bangladesh.

Four models of the Mercedes EQ series were unveiled during the event: The EQS 450+ Sedan, The EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV.

The Mercedes EQE 450 4MATIC SUV. Photo: Arfin Kazi
The Mercedes EQE 450 4MATIC SUV. Photo: Arfin Kazi

The event concluded with a closing speech from Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of Rangs Group, followed by dinner for all the guests.

'The Benz Experience' at ICCB showcased a perfect blend of classic beauties and modern innovation. From the captivating display of classic Mercedes models to the exciting unveiling of the EQ series of electric vehicles, attendees were treated to a memorable experience. With live music, fashion shows, and entertainment, the event had an atmosphere of celebration and anticipation for the future of automotive excellence. It was a day filled with excitement, inspiration, and a highlight of the chronological transition of Mercedes from the past to the present and to the future with the launch of the EQ series.

Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

