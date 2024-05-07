Vladimir Putin to take his fifth presidential oath

Vladimir Putin will be sworn in as the Russian president for the fifth time during a ceremony to begin in the Kremlin at noon Moscow time on Tuesday, 7 May.

The word 'inauguration' derives from the Latin 'inauguro', which means 'I devote' or "I dedicate'. This ceremony will be held for the eighth time in the contemporary history of Russia.

Putin has already taken his oath of office four times. Back in 2000, the 47-year-old candidate received the support of 52.94% of Russians, in 2004 - of 71.31%, in 2012 - of 63.6% and in 2018 - of 76.7%. During the March 2024 elections, Putin, who is now 71 years old, was supported by record-high 87.28%.

The Russian authorities designed a special inauguration ceremony by the time of Boris Yeltsin's election for a second term of office in 1996. The procedure has seen some insignificant changes since then but its fundamental elements remain intact.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that today's ceremony will be held in accordance with the protocol, but with 'certain nuances.' Their details remain unknown.

The traditional protocol implies that the president will go to the Grand Kremlin Palace from Building No. 1 in the Kremlin where the official study of President of the Russian Federation is located. He will walk through the Halls of the Orders of St George and St Alexander of the Neva to the St Andrew's Hall, where the ceremony will be held. After that, the head of the state will walk into the Kremlin's Cathedral Square through the Red Porch and greet the servicemen of the Presidential Regiment who will march in formations.

By the time of Putin's arrival to the Grand Kremlin Palace, the invitees will have taken their places in the St Andrew's hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace and the stand-bearers of the Kremlin's silent drill platoon will bring into the hall the National Flag of Russia and the Standard of the Russian President (the double-headed eagle placed on a tricolor) and then the Emblem of the President and the Constitution, on which Putin will hold his hand while taking the oath.

On 7 May, the Kremlin is closed for sightseeing tours and admittance will be possible only upon special invitations. It is expected that several thousand guests will attend the inauguration, including members of Russia's executive, legislative and judicial branches. The ceremony will be attended by members of the Russian government, the Federation Council and the State Duma (the upper and lower chambers of the Russian parliament), presidential administration offcials and governors.

The ceremony in the Kremlin is also attended recipients of the Order of the St Apostle Andrew, the holders of the Hero of Russia title, clerics from the main religious denominations, foreign ambassadors, business people, the military, scientists, cultural personalities, athletes, and journalists..

In 2018, the ceremony lasted around 48 minutes.

At the helm of the state

Vladimir Putin was born in Leningrad (since September 1991 St. Petersburg) on 7 October 1952. In 1975, Putin graduated from the Department of Law (International Law Branch) of the Leningrad State University and the Andropov Institute of the KGB of the USSR (currently the Academy of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service SVR).

Throughout his early career, he served at state security bodies and worked at St. Petersburg Mayor's Office. In August 1996, he was transferred to a position at the Russian presidential property directorate in the capacity of its deputy chief and moved to Moscow together with his family. Later, he held serious posts at the Russian president's administration, served as the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and as the Russian Security Council's secretary.

He held the office of the prime minister twice - in the second half of 1999 and in 2008-2012.

Putin said on many occasions that his main goal is to improve lives and raise incomes of the Russians. Milestones of his presidential terms include reconciliation in Chechnya, anti-terrorism efforts, reducing the period of mandatory military draft, the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, the 2018 World Cup, priority national projects and the creation of maternity capital, as well as the famous Munich speech, the operation in Syria, the creation of BRICS and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the reunification with Crimea, Donbass and Novorossia, and the special military operation.

Presidential duties

On 7 May 2024, Putin will once again take the presidential oath that reaffirms his position as "the head of state and the guarantor of the Constitution and of civil and human rights and liberties." The president "shall take measures to protect the sovereignty of the Russian Federation, its independence and integrity and to ensure the concerted functioning and interaction of all bodies of state power."

In line with the Russian constitution, the head of the state defines the main directions of Russia's foreign and domestic policies, resolves Russian citizenship matters, bestows state awards and holds the exclusive authority to grant a pardon.

The president has broad powers in foreign policies, including representing Russia in international affairs, conducting negotiations and ratifying international agreements.

At the very beginning of his new presidential term, Putin will attend the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union on 8 May and hold negotiations with state leaders attending Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on 9 May. His state visit to China is now in the works.

New political cycle

During his previous inauguration ceremony held six years ago, Putin said that Russia should be a modern and vibrant country, ready to take up the challenges of time and respond to them with all its energy, because "history never forgives indifference and inconsistency, slackness and complacency."

At the same time, Russia and its people need to work with confidence and diligence in areas where results are yet to be achieved and a lot has yet to be done, he continued.

"There are new complex tasks ahead of us, and we will have to work hard to deliver on them. We have to act without delay," he said back in 2018. "That said, we remember all too well that throughout its history, which reaches back centuries, Russia faced a number of dark periods and challenges, and rose like a phoenix from the ashes every time, achieving heights that seemed unattainable to others. Those challenges served as a stepping stone for Russia, setting the stage for the next major breakthrough."