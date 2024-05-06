'There is huge potential for AC export after meeting Bangladesh's needs'

Electro Mart has been manufacturing air conditioners (ACs) under the "Made in Bangladesh" label, utilising the latest technology. The company sells the product under the brand name "Gree", which also leads the market.

Nurul Afsar, deputy managing director of the company, shed light on its ACs during a conversation with The Business Standard, detailing how they are facilitating customers amidst the ongoing heatwave.

The discussion highlighted Electro Mart's dedication to delivering innovative and reliable ACs, as well as their focus on ensuring customer satisfaction.

How much has the demand for ACs increased during the prolonged heatwave?

Due to global warming, the temperature is increasing by 1-2 degrees every year. There was a heatwave throughout April. In such unbearable heat, AC is no longer considered a luxury product by common people.

Therefore, the demand for AC has more than doubled this year. We have also increased AC supply as per the growing demand this summer.

Has inflation pushed up AC prices?

Costs surged due to an increase in the dollar rate, utility charges, and freight costs. Still, we have not increased the price of AC. Rather, we are still maintaining the 10% discount we have been giving. This is reducing our profit margin, but we are trying to stand by people during this crisis.

Electro Mart Deputy Managing Director Nurul Afsar. Photo: Collected

When purchasing our company's products, consumers have the opportunity to make transactions through our various showrooms, display centres, partners, and dealers, using cash or monthly instalments, ranging from three to 24 months, with credit and debit cards from about 35 banks.

Additionally, there are special discounts for Robi and Banglalink subscribers, along with GP Star.

Does your AC work at high temperatures?

Our AC will work smoothly at temperatures up to 62 degrees Celsius. However, it is necessary to decide on the AC capacity based on the size of the room. This ensures customers receive optimal service from the AC.

Along with the heat, the air is also heavily polluted. Is there any special feature in the AC to prevent this?

The AC features cold plasma plus - a humidity controller to decontaminate the air. It deactivates bacteria or germs present in the air inside the room and balances humidity. As a result, prolonged exposure to the AC does not cause problems like sneezing, coughing, or cold allergies.

Additionally, we have added a six-layer filter to our AC, ensuring the complete purification of the room's air.

Is there a possibility of accidents due to ACs?

Actually, explosions do not occur in ACs. It is a misconception that ACs cause explosions. We use quality accessories when installing customers' ACs. Therefore, I would like to suggest customers use high-quality electric cables, circuit breakers, and other accessories when installing their

ACs. This ensures accidents can be avoided.

Additionally, it is better to service the AC twice a year. The AC filter should also be cleaned at least twice a month, if not once a month. Customers can clean it themselves if they prefer.

Tell us about your after-sales service.

We have around 4,500 technicians working throughout Bangladesh. Additionally, we provide a 10-year warranty on inverter AC compressors, a five-year warranty on non-inverter AC compressors, and a one-year warranty on other parts.

We also offer free after-sales service for one year. Customers can call our call centre at 16649, and we will take action within 24 hours.

What is the export potential in this sector?

There is huge potential for AC exports after meeting the needs of Bangladesh. We have the opportunity to enter the markets of neighbouring countries in particular. Moreover, there is a trend of shifting manufacturing facilities to China, and we can capitalise on that.

However, long-term incentives from the government, such as tax exemptions and bond facilities, would increase our capacity in the international market. While we haven't started exporting yet, we do have plans to do so.