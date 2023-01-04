Admission Fair Spring 2023 begins at ISU

International Standard University (ISU) arranged an admission fair for Spring Semester 2023 at its Mohakhali Campus on Wednesday (4 January).

ISU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan inaugurated the fair as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The vice-chancellor said that ISU is committed to ensuring globally accepted quality education for students to meet the challenges of the 21st century. The university also offers part-time jobs to the students during study and full time job opportunities for qualified students after their graduation. Since its inception in 2018, ISU has ensured world class faculty members, a modern campus and various labs, clubs etc. for effective teaching and learning, following Outcome-based Education(OBE) curricula.

The admission fair will continue from 9:00am to 06:00pm every day from 4-20 January. Admissions are open for BBA, BA (Hons) in English, BSc in CSE and B.Sc in Textile Engineering, MBA and MA in English, with the waiver and scholarship from minimum 30% to 100% on tuitions fees in 14 categories. There are also attractive gifts for admitted students, including electronic gadgets.

The admission fair was attended by the Treasurer (In-Charge) of the university HTM Quader Newaz, Dean of Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and Chairman of English Department K Ahmed Alam, Registrar (ISU) Md Lutfor Rahman, Chairperson of the Department of Business Administration Oli Ahad Thakur, Associate Professor Mohammad Ali, Chairperson of the Computer Science and Engineering Department Syed Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, Textile Engineering Department Chairperson Engr Abdul Based Mia, Admission Director Md Gias Uddin and others.