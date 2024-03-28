International Standard University Celebrates Independence and National Day 2024

International Standard University (ISU) celebrated Independence Day of Bangladesh with a discussion program on March 27,2024 at the Mohakhali campus.

Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan, Vice-Chancellor, ISU presided over the discussion session.

ISU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan said, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's ideology and philosophy was to build a society free from exploitation. His historic speech and strong leadership made us dream of this achieved freedom. Because of Bangabandhu's strong leadership, he has become the leader of people's hearts. Now it is our responsibility to strive for the promised Bangladesh based on the spirit of the Liberation War."

Other speakers on that program said that Heroes of the nation: the martyrs, suffered the pain of death and brought us the sweet taste of freedom.

They also focused on the dream of Bangabandhu and motivated the audience to be optimistic and patriotic and to achieve that expected nation everyone of this country: be it in Bangladesh or anywhere else, should extend their hands together.

As a representative of the youth society, ISU student Atika Naushin said, under the uncompromising leadership of Bangabandhu, we got an independent country based on the power of the youth. We should use the power of this youth to take Bangladesh to the ranks of developed countries.

Among others, the Treasurer (In-charge) HTM. Quader Newaz, Registrar, Md. Faizullah Kaushik, teacher of the department of Business Administration, Prof Mohammad Ali, Advisor of Department of English Prof Md. Asad ullah-al-Hussain, Dean of Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and Chairman of English Department Dr Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Chairperson of the Department of Business Administration, Dr Muhammad Kamruzzaman, Chairperson of the Computer Science and Engineering Department Syed Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, Chairperson of the Textile Engineering Department Prof Engr Abdul Based Mia and teachers, students and officials of the university were also present in the program.