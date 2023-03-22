ISU hosts Freshers’ Reception Spring 2023

The International Standard University (ISU) held Freshers' Reception for Spring 2023 at its Mohakhali campus on 22 March.

The event was chaired by ISU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan. Chairman of the Board of Trustees Engineer AKM Mosharraf Hussain was present as the chief guest along with Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees Engineer Atiqur Rahman as the Guest of Honor.

Engineer AKM Mosharraf Hussain said that in order to develop students as good people, teachers should fulfill their duties as well as students who should utilise their time wisely.

He added that there is no alternative to education for the development of the country. So, he urged the young students to fulfill their responsibility towards the country by getting proper education.

Engineer Md Atiqur Rahman emphasised that there is no alternative to learning for development and survival in the current competitive world. He also requested that parents and teachers are to keep an eye on students to ensure that they use technology reasonably. He thanked the fresher for their well-considered decision to get admission into ISU.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan emphasised that ISU is determined to create and maintain a student-friendly environment through modern classrooms, labs, quality teachers, and also co-curricular and extracurricular activities. He pointed out the appropriate initiative of ISU to increase English language skills of the students. He also mentioned that the university offers part-time jobs to the undergrads and full-time jobs to the post-graduates according to their need and competence.

Treasurer (In-charge) HTM Quader Newaz was present as a special guest. ISU Registrar Md Lutfor Rahman gave a welcome speech at the outset. Syeda Bhumika Mahmud and Afsana Rahman, lecturer of English, anchored the ceremony.

Among those present were Dr Oli Ahad Thakur, chairperson of the Department of Business Administration; Associate Professor Mohammad Ali; Dr. Mohammad Abu Nayeem, chairman of the Chairman of the Department of English; Syed Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, chairperson of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering Department; Engineer Abdul Based Miah, chairman of the Textile Engineering Department.

Besides, the students of the senior batches and freshers delivered their speeches highlighting about the quality education of ISU and their dreams being students of the university. Teachers, students, and administrative officers also attended the Freshers' Reception. The program ended after a wonderful cultural programme organised by the students at ISU campus.