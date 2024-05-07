What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

In Apon Ahsan's opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there's a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Last Eid-ul-Fitr, the whole country vibed to the jingle 'Shopno Jabe Bari Amar' from a Grameenphone TVC. Those leaving the cities for their village homes during the holidays could emotionally connect to it, and it was a big hit.

But the song, and the TVC, was not an original release. Sung by singer Milon Mahmud, the jingle was first released in 2009 and the telecom company kept remixing it at intervals.

Some television commercials become more than a commercial as they transcend their purpose and become a part of our culture. They're not just ads, rather cherished memories, with jingles that echo in our minds for years to come.

Whether you're a boomer, millennial, or part of Gen Z's first wave, chances are you've grooved to tunes like 'Tomar Jonno Morte Pari O Shundori' or belted out to the lyrics from 'Ami Shedin Tomar Kache Ailam Cosmos Pailam Na' while watching television in the 2000s.

In fact, the late 1990s and early 2000s could be described as a golden age for television commercials in the country.

Before the era of OVCs (Online Video Commercials) and Facebook ads, TVCs were elaborate productions, complete with compelling narratives and catchy jingles that captivated audiences.

Amidst the flurry of modern television commercials, one can't help but wonder: what elements are we missing from the golden era of advertising?

Gone are the days of captivating jingles that linger in our minds and intricate storytelling that leaves us spellbound. Instead, we're inundated with fleeting glimpses and superficial messages that fail to resonate on a deeper level.

In an age where attention spans are dwindling, there's a yearning for the substance and depth that characterised TVCs of yesteryears. The art of storytelling seems to have taken a backseat, replaced by quick cuts and flashy visuals designed to grab attention but lacking in lasting impact.

The Business Standard recently sat down with Syed Apon Ahsan, director of the advertising agency Expressions Ltd, and the director of iconic commercials like 'Tomar Jonno Morte Pari O Shundori', 'Ami Shedin Tomar Kache Ailam Cosmos Pailam Na', 'Upper 10 er Choway, Hridoy er Trishna Mitay' and many more.

He spoke in detail about the changing dynamics of TVCs in the country and how they were able to execute thoughtful advertisements by maintaining ethical guidelines and always keeping the audience's preferences in mind.

He said, "The absence of such legendary commercials could be attributed to several factors. The industry has evolved, and consumer preferences have shifted. Also, to tell you the truth, we are not getting enough creative freedom to do similar passion projects."

What is the current state of our jingle industry?

"In my opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before, if not stronger, as we have advanced and the technology has advanced. We have many great lyricists, composers and vocalists. Most of the vocalists who sang the aforementioned jingles are alive and able to contribute more," said Apon.

In his opinion, individually, the country has a strong brand presence, brilliant marketing agencies and skilled production houses. However, within the ecosystem, there exists a gap that hinders the creation of masterpiece TVCs.

He said that before making the 'Tomar Jonno Morte Pari O Shundori' TVC for RC Cola, they did countless extensive market research to promote the product.

"Back then, soft drinks were not that popular in rural areas. We wanted it to be sold to the masses. Hence, we played with the jingle and picked a folk tune and tweaked the lyrics," he said.

The result was a massive hit; there is something about that commercial that has kept it relevant for decades.

Same goes with the commercial 'Bhaijan Khobor Ekkhan Deri Hoiya Jay' campaign for the same brand. Apon went with a high pitch baul song for the jingle and the villagers connected with the TVC better than ever.

Squeezed deadlines and short lived plans

"TVCs like 'Tomar Jonno Morte Pari O Shundori' weren't made overnight. As wasn't 'Shopno Jabe Bari Amar'. These are farsighted plans from the brands' end. Unfortunately, many recent campaigns lack this long-term perspective, leading to short-lived impact and relevance," Apon said.

The director shared the limitations they face in timing to plan and execute impactful TVCs.

"The reasons why 'Shopno Jabe Bari Amar' is a massive hit is its connectivity and relativity. The brand's message of staying connected to loved ones resonated effortlessly throughout the TVC, devoid of any forced sentiment. We can predict that this TVC will last another few decades," he explained, adding, "A similar example of Shalimar Coconut Oil can be brought here. This commercial, originally released in late 1990s, has become the Durga Puja anthem for the people of Kolkata."

Furthermore, he revealed that in the past, brand managers were actively engaged in the foundational planning of TVCs, a practice that led to more favourable outcomes.

"One of the main challenges our advertisement industry is facing is maintaining ethical standards; there are instances where companies do not adhere to proper ethical guidelines, leading to consumer deception through false and unrealistic advertising."

"Additionally, advertisements are losing their appeal as people are questioning their credibility. While agencies are pushing to increase ad reach, the focus on quality and credibility seem to have been compromised," he opined.

Perhaps what's missing most is authenticity—the genuine connection that once existed between brands and audiences. In a rush to churn out content, we have lost sight of the emotional resonance that made commercials memorable and meaningful.

Embracing shared cultural ties through storytelling

Apon had always been drawn to the creative world, which led him to join 'Swanan', the country's oldest recitation organisation as a child. He also completed a year-long course at 'Theatre School' and became part of a leading theatre group called 'Theatre'.

In 1992, Apon started with Expressions Ltd as an executive and worker under Ramendu Majumder's mentorship. Founded by Ramendu Majumder, an eminent actor, stage director and theatre producer, the agency primarily provided a comprehensive range of services, including strategic brand communication, social communication, event and activation, media planning and buying, digital communication, and audio-visual productions. Ramendu Majumdar is now the Chairman and Managing Director of Expressions Ltd. and also serving as President of the Advertising Agencies Association of Bangladesh (AAAB).

Since it was involved in the root-level planning of commercials, Apon and his team were able to come up with powerful stories, a smart selection of artists, and a solid execution blueprint.

The series of ads produced for renowned brands such as IFIC Bank, Upper 10, RC Cola, Fresh, and Dabur Vatika have struck a chord with every Bangladeshi, thanks to their relatability, catchy jingles, and memorable punchlines.

Moreover, he engaged several popular Indian artistes to cater to the requirements of their MNC's clients. For example, the female protagonist (model Reshmi) of the 'Tomar Jonno Morte Pari O Shundori' ad for RC Cola.

According to him, inviting Indian artistes to feature in local commercials was "a thoughtful choice, aimed at embracing the shared cultural ties between Bangladesh and India, while bringing a touch of allure to our campaigns."