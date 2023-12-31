International Standard University's Department of English unveils vibrant theatrical display of 'Nakshi Kanthar Math'

The Department of English at International Standard University (ISU) showcased a dramatisation of the timeless literary masterpiece, "Nakshi Kanthar Math," penned by the esteemed poet Jasimuddin.

The enthralling performance took center stage at the university's auditorium on 31 December, leaving the audience spellbound with its creative brilliance, reads a press release.

The event marked a significant milestone for the ISU Drama Club, as a dynamic and dedicated ad hoc committee was inaugurated following the successful production.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan, graced the occasion as the chief guest, adding prestige to the celebration. Prof Dr Md Taher Billal Khalifa, the Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies and Mohammad Faizullah Kawshik, the Registrar of ISU were also present as esteemed special guests, emphasising the importance of the cultural and artistic endeavors within the university.

Under the guidance of Dr Mohammad Abu Nayeem, Chairperson of the Department of English, the programme unfolded seamlessly. Md Shahrear Talukder, Assistant Professor in the Department of English, took the stage to introduce the newly formed committee to the enthusiastic audience, highlighting the diverse talents and skills that will contribute to the growth of the ISU Drama Club.

In his address, the Chief Guest, Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan, commended the students for their dedication and emphasised the importance of fostering a vibrant cultural and artistic community within the university. The special guests also lauded the efforts of the Department of English in promoting literary and theatrical excellence.

Shahanaj Parvin, Lecturer in the Department of English and the Coordinator of the ISU Drama Club, extended gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the event. She expressed the club's commitment to providing a nurturing environment for budding artists and appealed for continued support from all stakeholders.

The event concluded on a high note, with attendees leaving the auditorium inspired and entertained. The ISU Drama Club looks forward to future endeavors that will further enrich the cultural tapestry of the university.