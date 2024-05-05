Heavy rainfall forecasted, Sylhet at risk of potential floods

This file photo shows a rickshaw passenger holding an umbrella for the rickshaw puller on a rainy day in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Sylhet is experiencing heavy rainfall and potential flooding, contrasting with the heat affecting other parts of the country. Meteorologists predict heavy rainfall in Sylhet from May 5 to 14 that could cause floods and break Bangladesh's May rainfall record.

Concerns mount as river water levels rise, with the Surma River surpassing the danger mark at Kanaighat point. Several other points are nearing the danger level.

Shahed Md Sajib, an assistant meteorologist at Sylhet Met Office, said that increased rainfall in Sylhet and India's Meghalaya is expected from Sunday. This raises the risk of landslides and subsequent flash floods, particularly in Sylhet's low-lying areas.

The Sylhet Water Development Board reports heavy rains in Meghalaya for several days, causing rising river levels in Sylhet due to flash floods.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Surma River at Kanaighat surpassed the dry season danger level of 10.80 metres, currently flowing at 11.05 metres. Similarly, the Sari River at Jaintapur's Sarighat point crossed the dry season danger level of 10.70 metres, currently flowing at 11.89 metres.

Water levels at the Surma River's Sylhet point and the Kushiyara River's Sheola point are also nearing the danger mark.

Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, told The Business Standard, "There is a strong possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall with intense thunderstorms over the 4 districts of Sylhet division, the state of Meghalaya, and 3 districts of East Assam on 5, 6, and 7 May."

This heightened precipitation could lead to multiple days of heavy rain and potential flooding in riverside areas of Sylhet starting Monday.

Palash, citing the European Union's Integrated Forecasting System Model, underscored the possibility of record-breaking rainfall totals in Sylhet by 14 May. Rainfall could range from 300 to 400 millimetres in Sylhet to amounts between 100 and 450 millimetres in other regions.

If these predictions hold true, Bangladesh could experience its highest-ever total rainfall for May, particularly in Barishal, Khulna, and Dhaka divisions.

Weather models from the European Union, America, and Canada suggest a high possibility of exceeding 250 to 350 millimetres of rain in these areas, with districts like Faridpur, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Gopalganj, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Cumilla, Feni, Barishal, and Barguna potentially experiencing the heaviest rainfall, Palash said.

Met office issues gale warning

The Meteorological Department issued separate warnings for Sylhet and other regions. For Sylhet, forecasts predict heavy rainfall with potential flooding.

In addition, a separate gale warning applies to Noakhali and Chattogram regions. The department warns of possible gusts of wind reaching 60-80 kilometres per hour from the west or northwest, accompanied by potential rain or thunderstorms. River ports in these areas are advised to display a No 2 warning signal.

Meanwhile, a mild to moderate heatwave continues to prevail over the capital Dhaka and several other parts of the country. A heat alert remains in effect for Dhaka and other parts of the country, issued from Saturday evening and valid for the next 24 hours.